Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By Joe Naiman
Village News Reporter 

McMurray medals in Legionnaires' first golf match of 2021

 
Bonsall High School had two golf matches before the school’s spring break and, in his first high school golf match, freshman William McMurray was the medalist.

The Legionnaires opened their season, March 24, against Vista High School, and since both Bonsall and Vista use the Golf Club of California course for home matches and practices the competition was held at that site. The Golf Club of California was also the venue for Bonsall’s March 30 match against Army-Navy Academy.

“I’m really excited for the season. I’m really excited we get the opportunity to play,” Bonsall Coach Edd...



