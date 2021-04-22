Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By Joe Naiman
Village News Reporter 

Warriors close Lions Tournament with win

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 4/21/2021 at 9:53am

Tyler Nolen

Village News/Shane Gibson photo

Fallbrook Warrior pitcher Tyler Nolen delivers a pitch to a Great Oak batter during an April 8 varsity baseball game.

The Lions Tournament is the nation's largest high school baseball tournament, and this year Fallbrook High School concluded Lions Tournament play with a win over Palo Verde Valley High School.

The Blythe squad came to Fallbrook for the March 31 contest, and the Warriors took a 9-2 victory over the Yellow Jackets.

The Lions Tournament is held the week before Easter. Fallbrook had a 1-2 record in this year's tournament. "I'm a little disappointed," Fallbrook assistant coach Cody Chavez said.

Fallbrook began Lions Tournament play March 29 and hosted El Camino that day. The Wildcats were on the...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2021 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2020

Rendered 04/22/2021 21:03