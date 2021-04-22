Warriors close Lions Tournament with win

Fallbrook Warrior pitcher Tyler Nolen delivers a pitch to a Great Oak batter during an April 8 varsity baseball game.

The Lions Tournament is the nation's largest high school baseball tournament, and this year Fallbrook High School concluded Lions Tournament play with a win over Palo Verde Valley High School.

The Blythe squad came to Fallbrook for the March 31 contest, and the Warriors took a 9-2 victory over the Yellow Jackets.

The Lions Tournament is held the week before Easter. Fallbrook had a 1-2 record in this year's tournament. "I'm a little disappointed," Fallbrook assistant coach Cody Chavez said.

Fallbrook began Lions Tournament play March 29 and hosted El Camino that day. The Wildcats were on the...