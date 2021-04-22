Warriors close Lions Tournament with win
Last updated 4/21/2021 at 9:53am
The Lions Tournament is the nation's largest high school baseball tournament, and this year Fallbrook High School concluded Lions Tournament play with a win over Palo Verde Valley High School.
The Blythe squad came to Fallbrook for the March 31 contest, and the Warriors took a 9-2 victory over the Yellow Jackets.
The Lions Tournament is held the week before Easter. Fallbrook had a 1-2 record in this year's tournament. "I'm a little disappointed," Fallbrook assistant coach Cody Chavez said.
Fallbrook began Lions Tournament play March 29 and hosted El Camino that day. The Wildcats were on the...
For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.
Reader Comments(0)