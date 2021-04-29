FWC to meet in person in May

FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Woman’s Club will have their general membership meeting Tuesday, May 11. General meetings are held on the second Tuesday of the month. FWC invites members of the community to join the meeting as a guest or as a new member. If interested, contact FWC at [email protected]

May’s meeting will be held in person, not on Zoom as we have done for the past year. There is limited space so anyone interested is asked to RSVP as soon as they can. This meeting will include the business agenda, and then, a fun social activity. Contact Lee Johnson to RSVP at eit...