Pala Casino Spa Resort announces summer concert series

PALA – Pala Casino Spa Resort announced the annual Summer Concert Series starting with a full lineup of shows for May. Shows will be held in both the outdoor Starlight Theater, as well as the Events Center.

Pala Casino is committed to playing it safe. All shows will have reduced capacity, increased cleaning and additional safety measures.

Upcoming schedule of shows

Lupillo Rivera will perform Saturday, May 1, at 8 p.m., at the Starlight Theater.

No Duh (No Doubt Tribute) is scheduled for Saturday, May 1, at 8 p.m., in the Events Center.

A Flock of Seagulls w/The Flux Capacitors will play...