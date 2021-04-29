Palomar Health Rehabilitation Institute will provide latest in rehabilitation innovations

Executives from Palomar Health and Kindred Healthcare celebrate the opening of the Palomar Health Rehabilitation Institute Friday, April 23.

ESCONDIDO – The latest expansion to the Palomar Medical Center Escondido campus brings a stand-alone, 52-bed acute rehabilitation hospital that will serve patients suffering from neuro disorders, stroke, brain injury, spinal cord injury and amputation. The facility was officially unveiled to the public Friday, April 23, through a ribbon-cutting ceremony and small group tours.

The Palomar Health Rehabilitation Institute expects to accept its first patients next week and will provide physiatry; physical and occupational therapy; speech-language pathology; rehabilitation nursing; internal m...