Fallbrook Chamber of Commerce to hold Avocado Open Golf Tournament

FALLBROOK – There is still time to support the Fallbrook Chamber's Avocado Open Golf Tournament at Pala Mesa Resort Friday, May 7. All the fun starts with registration at 11 a.m. The Putting Contest to additionally benefit the Fallbrook Land Conservancy begins at 11:30 with a shotgun start at 1 p.m.

Tournament play is enhanced by a fabulous lunch, a special opportunity drawing, contests, golf awards and so much more.

A portion of the tournament's proceeds will benefit the Fallbrook Land Conservancy, a local nonprofit which protects more than 3,000 acres of open space in our community thro...