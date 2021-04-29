Scripps Health says malware at heart of weekend cyberattack

SAN DIEGO - San Diego-based Scripps Health said today the weekend cyberattack that took down many of its systems stemmed from malware on

its computer networks.

According to a Wednesday afternoon statement, an investigation conducted by Scripps Health and an independent cybersecurity firm has

determined that the network outage that began Saturday occurred ``due to a security incident involving malware,'' leading the health care system to take a large portion of its network offline as a protective measure.

Though no timeline for recovery has been hinted at, Scripps Health stated that its technical teams ``are working 24/7 to restore our systems as

quickly and safely as possible, and in a manner that prioritizes our ability to provide patient care.''

Further details on the nature of the attack were not disclosed, though Scripps Health indicated in a prior statement it has ``notified law

enforcement and the appropriate governmental organizations.''

Those with appointments slated for the next few days were advised to call 1-800-SCRIPPS for more information.

``While this incident has resulted in operational disruptions at our hospitals and facilities, our clinical staff is trained to provide care in

these types of situations, and are committed to doing so,'' the statement read.

``Scripps Health physicians, nurses and staff are implementing workarounds to mitigate any disruptions and provide uninterrupted care to our

patients.''

