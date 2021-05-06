Children's Mental Health Awareness Week is May 3-9

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. – As you may know, May is Mental Health Month. Since 1949, Mental Health America and their affiliates across the country have led the observance of May as Mental Health Month by reaching millions of people through the media, local events and screenings. According to the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, although 1 in 5 Americans will experience a mental illness in a given year, everyone faces challenges in life that can impact their mental health.

As part of the month’s observance, a special week has been designated for children. Children’s Mental Health Awareness Week is observed May 3-9. Addressing the mental health needs of this vulnerable population is the responsibility of everyone in a child’s circle of influence, including parents, teachers, coaches, doctors, and other community leaders.

One of the leading causes of suicide attempts across all ages is depression Mental or addictive disorders are associated with 90% of suicides. In 2019, the most recent figures available, suicide is the second leading cause of death for youth ages 10–24 in California. In a survey conducted by the CDC, 26.6% of California High School youth said they had "seriously considered suicide within the last 12 months.”

If you or someone you love is struggling with depression or thinking about suicide, get help now. The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, 1-800-273-TALK (8255), is a free resource, available 24 hours a day for anyone who is in suicidal crisis or emotional distress. The Crisis Text Line is a free 24/7 text line where trained crisis counselors support individuals in crisis. Text “Jason” to 741741 to speak with a compassionate, trained Crisis Counselor. Confidential support 24/7, for free.

The Jason Foundation is another available resource. The Jason Foundation is dedicated to the awareness and prevention of youth suicide through educational programs that equip youth, parents, educators, and the community with the tools and resources to identify and assist at-risk youth. Many times, a young person will exhibit clear warning signs prior to an attempt. By knowing the warning signs, and knowing how to help, you could save a life.

Visit The Jason Foundation’s website to learn more about youth suicide, the warning signs, and how you can help make a difference. The Jason Foundation has never charged a school, community, or individual for the use of their programs or resources. http://www.jasonfoundation.com.

Submitted by the Jason Foundation.