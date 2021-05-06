Fallbrook cemetery to offer green burials

FALLBROOK – The Masonic Cemetery Association of Fallbrook is now certified by the Green Burial Council as a Hybrid Burial Grounds and meets or exceeds all standards for the certification.

A hybrid green burial is when a cemetery that provides traditional burials for caskets where the decedents may have been embalmed, also offers green or natural burials.

With this process, burials are performed using a natural woven casket or a shroud made of organic fabric. The idea of the body in a shroud or placing it in plain unadorned casket appeals to those who prefer their burial arrangement to be simple, natural and unpretentious. No preservatives or toxic chemicals are used, as no embalming is done during preparation of the body.

Each year, traditional burials place hundreds of thousands of gallons of toxic embalming fluid and millions of pounds of metal and concrete into the earth for perpetuity. By contrast, green burial minimizes environmental damage while fostering a greater union with nature.

Instead of contributing more imperishable waste to the environment, it nurtures the natural cycles of life. Green burial offers an eco-friendly process for our bodies to be returned to the earth, and a meaningful way to honor the life of a loved one.

The burial sites restore or preserve a natural landscape populated by native trees, shrubs and wildflowers. Offering food and refuge to birds and other wildlife. Conservation-minded cemeteries do not use fertilizer, pesticides, or herbicides.

Other features include families being given the opportunity to participate in the burial ritual process. Also with this option, burial containers are made of natural material, cloth shroud, wool, cardboard, bamboo, seagrass, wicker or hemp. Graves are dug to a depth of 4’ and 3.5” wide by 8’ long and headstones no bigger than 9"x18"x3" can be made out of granite, stone or rock.

Plants may be used as memorial features, so long as the plant is drought tolerant and native to Southern California.

The Fallbrook Masonic Cemetery will be offering this green burial option starting in June. The cemetery is located at 1177 Santa Margarita Rd. For more information, visit https://fallbrookcemetery.com/green-burial or call 760-980-0013.

Submitted by the Masonic Cemetery Association of Fallbrook.