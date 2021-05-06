Pala Casino Spa Resort hiring over 100 positions

Offering a $1000 sign-on bonus

PALA, CA – Pala Casino Spa Resort announced today an active search for candidates to fill over 100 full and part-time positions across various departments. As part of the search, Pala Casino now offers a $1000 sign-on bonus program for new hires. Open positions include, but are not limited to, Greeter, Rewards Card Attendant, Cashier / Food Attendant, Pool Attendant, Dishwasher, Security, Hotel Front Desk, and Housekeeper.

“At Pala Casino, we take great pride in creating an excellent place to work with competitive wages and benefits for our team members,” said Fred Buro, CEO of Pala Casino Spa Resort. “We are looking for energetic, fun and dedicated individuals to help us deliver a one-of-a-kind Casino Spa & Resort experience to our guests.”

The sign-on bonus program features a $500 bonus after the first 90 days of employment, followed by a second $500 bonus after an additional 90 days. Pala Casino offers a comprehensive benefits package, which includes group medical, dental and vision plans, employer paid life and disability insurance, retirement savings plans, paid time off, paid holidays, free meals and more. Eligibility for various benefits may differ based on job classification and length of service.

To view a complete list of career opportunities at Pala Casino, please visit: https://www.palacasino.com/about-pala/employment/. Interested candidates are encouraged to apply now.

The health and safety of the valued guests and team members is paramount to Pala Casino Spa Resort. Pala Casino is committed to following the guidelines and recommendations issued by the Centers for Disease Control for businesses. Guests are asked to wear facial coverings and practice safe social distancing throughout the property. All guests have their temperature screened at the entrance to the casino. For a full list of the property updates and safety protocols at Pala Casino, please visit: https://www.palacasino.com/.

All events and promotions are subject to cancellation without notice. Learn more about the upcoming events at Pala Casino Spa & Resort by visiting: https://www.palacasino.com/entertainment/all-entertainment/.

About Pala Casino Spa Resort

Pala Casino Spa Resort includes a Las Vegas-style casino with 2,000+ slot machines, 70+ table games, and a 15,000-square-foot smoke-free casino area including a nine-table Asian gaming area; a 507-room hotel; five swimming pools with two hot tubs and 14 luxury cabanas; a 10,000-square-foot, full-service spa and salon that features 17 treatment rooms, two cabanas and a state-of-the-art fitness center.

Pala also offers live entertainment daily at the Center Bar, complete with state-of-the-art art sound and lighting, nine restaurants and 40,000 square feet of meeting and convention space. Pala Casino Spa & Resort is an AAA Four-Diamond Award winner for 15 consecutive years.

For more information, visit www.palacasino.com, http://www.facebook.com/palacasino, or http://www.twitter.com/palacasino.