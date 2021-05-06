Re: 'TAC recommends lower Alvarado Street speed limit' [Village News, 4/29/21]

Another speed limit change proposed! This is not the solution with the local scofflaws and people who have no idea what the traffic laws are and what they are intended to do.

I have been passed by speeders on Mission rushing from light to light. Now it is unsafe to enter a green light cross street without checking for potential red light runners. Drivers cross double yellow lines on two lane streets to pass and I have even been passed on the right while driving the speed limit. Recently, I was confronted by a woman driving on the wrong side of the road.

Having three to five different speed...