RE: 'Where's the truth' [Village News, Gubser letter, 4/29/21]

Letter writer Orolie Gubser seems to indicate that the rise in gasoline prices must be the fault of President Biden. The writer, apparently, does not understand how gasoline prices are set.

Gasoline is, of course, refined from oil. The price of oil is determined on a world wide market based on supply and demand. Over the past year, there has been a worldwide pandemic which has depressed economies around the world. The demand for oil has been down as a consequence.

Economies around the world, including ours, are starting to come back. Hence, demand for oil is up causing prices to reprise. B...