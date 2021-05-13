Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By Christal Gaines-Emory
Writer 

Former student creates a mural at Bonsall West Elementary School

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 5/12/2021 at 11:01pm

mural

Colin Ericson and Superintendent David Jones admire the finished mural Ericson planned for his Eagle Scout project.

Former Bonsall West Elementary school student Colin Ericson began his Eagle Scout project April 2 by planning and installing a new mural at the elementary school based on the "Leader in Me" program.

A member of Troop 789, Ericson spent a total of 56 hours working on completing this project, and he also enlisted the help of multiple volunteers from Boy Scouts to help. The project took Ericson and his volunteers a total of 155 hours to complete.

After Ericson's former teacher, Sergio Guzman, approached him about doing his Eagle Scout project at the school, Ericson was determined to design...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2021 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2020

Rendered 05/13/2021 16:12