Former student creates a mural at Bonsall West Elementary School
Last updated 5/12/2021 at 11:01pm
Former Bonsall West Elementary school student Colin Ericson began his Eagle Scout project April 2 by planning and installing a new mural at the elementary school based on the "Leader in Me" program.
A member of Troop 789, Ericson spent a total of 56 hours working on completing this project, and he also enlisted the help of multiple volunteers from Boy Scouts to help. The project took Ericson and his volunteers a total of 155 hours to complete.
After Ericson's former teacher, Sergio Guzman, approached him about doing his Eagle Scout project at the school, Ericson was determined to design...
For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.
Reader Comments(0)