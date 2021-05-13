Support group to learn about clinical trials

FALLBROOK – The North County Parkinson's Support Group Fallbrook invites anyone who is interested to join their monthly meeting, Friday May 28, 10 a.m. via Zoom.

This meeting is held in support of persons with Parkinson's disease, care partners and people interested in improving the world of those affected by Parkinson’s disease. There is no cost associated with this Zoom meeting.

Contact Irene at 760-731-0171, [email protected] or Caryl at [email protected] with any questions or concerns about joining a Zoom meeting. Anyone joining as a new attendee to the group can email to request a zoom invite.

This month's guest speaker is Rachel Schade, M.S., Clinical Research Coordinator, Department of Neurosciences, Movement Disorders Center, Altman Clinical Research Institute. Her topic is Parkinson's Research, “Participating in the cure."

Schade graduated from Pitzer College with a degree in neuroscience and then gained a Master of Science degree in Dementia and Neurodegenerative Disease at the University College London, where her thesis investigated visuoperceptual difficulties in patients with Parkinson's Disease.

After graduating, she worked at UC Los Angeles as a research coordinator and clinical rater for Alzheimer's disease trials before transferring to UC San Diego to pursue her interest in working with and learning from patients with movement disorders.

She is beginning her PhD this fall in clinical neuropsychology to pursue a career in clinical research to continue learning about cognitive changes in patients with Parkinson’s disease at the University of Florida. Schade will be sharing current research studies at UCSD involving Parkinson's disease and how PWP and their care partners can participate in helping with finding the cure.

For more information concerning current clinical trials, visit https://clinicaltrials.ucsd.edu/parkinsons-disease . Find out how to enroll in the newest study, Parkinson's Progression Markers Initiative and contribute to a more detailed look into the way the disease develops and changes over time at https://www.michaeljfox.org/news/parkinsons-research-ppmi-clinical-study .