Board unanimously supports Anderson's sex offender plan

SAN DIEGO – The San Diego County Board of Supervisors unanimously supported Supervisor Joel Anderson’s measure to look at specific actions the Board can take to increase both notification of registered sex offenders and the placement of sexually violent predators. County staff will return with options.

“I intend to do everything I can to stop the dumping of sex offenders in my district,” said Anderson. “It’s time for local authorities to step up and lead this process. I intend to do so.”

Anderson’s staff spent several weeks researching this issue, receiving much unclear...