Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

D'Vine Path awarded Rancho Santa Fe Garden Club grant

 
Last updated 5/19/2021 at 2:41pm

D’Vine Path students and staff

Village News/Courtesy photo

The Rancho Santa Fe Garden Club representatives enjoy touring D'Vine Path and getting to know the students and staff.

FALLBROOK – The Rancho Santa Fe Garden club awarded D'Vine Path with a $5,000 grant to assist with D'Vine Path's new "Farm-to-Table" project, April 6.

With this grant, D'Vine Path will be able to buy new garden beds, mulch, and grading that will go towards building a new garden. This garden will be used for growing fruits, vegetables, and herbs that will be cared for and cultivated by the students. Once the crops are in season, the students will research dishes that can be made using only their homegrown, organic ingredients. These dishes will then be served to the parents.

