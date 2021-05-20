Issa introduces bill to protect TRICARE select Military Retiree Healthcare

Washington, D.C. – Congressman Darrell Issa (CA-50) introduced the TRICARE Retiree Protection Act to defend healthcare coverage for military retirees that may otherwise lose access due to policy changes that took effect Jan. 1.

“When it comes to our veterans, promises made must be promises kept. The TRICARE Retiree Protection Act is common-sense reform to extend a transition period so military retirees don’t lose health care coverage for themselves and their families,” Issa said. “I am proud to work with Senators Daines and Manchin to ensure that this consensus solution goes forwa...