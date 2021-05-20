Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Issa introduces bill to protect TRICARE select Military Retiree Healthcare

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 5/19/2021 at 1:40pm



Washington, D.C. – Congressman Darrell Issa (CA-50) introduced the TRICARE Retiree Protection Act to defend healthcare coverage for military retirees that may otherwise lose access due to policy changes that took effect Jan. 1.

“When it comes to our veterans, promises made must be promises kept. The TRICARE Retiree Protection Act is common-sense reform to extend a transition period so military retirees don’t lose health care coverage for themselves and their families,” Issa said. “I am proud to work with Senators Daines and Manchin to ensure that this consensus solution goes forwa...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2021 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2020

Rendered 05/20/2021 17:21