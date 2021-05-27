VFW to hold Memorial Day Ceremony at Fallbrook Masonic Cemetery

FALLBROOK – Charles E. Swisher Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1924 will be holding its annual Memorial Day Ceremony on Monday, May 31 at the Fallbrook Masonic Cemetery, 1177 Santa Margarita Drive.

The ceremony will begin at 11 a.m. and is open to the public. The ceremony will include Sean Daley reciting his 2020-2021 winning Voice of Democracy essay and Honorary Guest Speaker Retired U.S. Marine Corps Brigadier General Edward Langston. The Fallbrook Garden Club will once again be generously providing flowers for attendees to place on the graves of their choosing.

The goal of this event is to pay tribute to those who have selflessly paid the ultimate price for everyone's freedom. The ceremony will be followed by a luncheon provided at the VFW Hall located at 1175 Old Stage Road.

Opportunities to donate will be available and all funds will go toward the Post Relief Fund that supports the mission of the VFW to provide resources and services for its active-duty service members, veterans and their families and to support the community programs the VFW is involved with.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the public is asked to bring their own chairs and shade if required. Seats and shade will not be provided as in the past. The VFW apologizes for any inconvenience.

Submitted by Charles E. Swisher Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1924.