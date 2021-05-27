Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

By Village Editorial Staff 

UPDATE: Rainbow fire forward rate of spread has been stopped

 
Last updated 5/29/2021 at 10:56am

FILE PHOTO

At 10:45 am the North County Fire Protection District reported that the Rainbow Fire forward rate of spread had been stopped. Crews will remain on scene to perform mop-up.

Multiple agencies including aircraft en route to fight Rainbow fire

At 9:45 am this morning a vegetation fire started in the 3000 block of Rainbow Valley Boulevard in Rainbowin. North County Fire Protection District PIO John Choi says is holding at 1/4 acre. "1/4 acre fire mid-slope making a run. Cal Fire and North County Protection District on scene currently. We have a large response coming, including aircraft. No structures are threatened. The crews are making good progress. Still holding at 1/4 acre."

 

