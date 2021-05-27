Finding common ground

I hear the most about the 'liberal agenda' from conservatives. I hear the most about conservative beliefs from liberals. Both sides spend more time denouncing what they think the other side believes rather than learn what those beliefs really are.

Funny thing: conservatives are technically liberals. Did you know that? The term

“'Conservative” is short for “Conservative Liberalism” while the term “liberal” is short for “Liberal Socialism.”

They are both variants of the more general political ideology of Liberalism: the belief in liberty, consent of the governed, and equali...