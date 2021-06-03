Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

42,000 late property tax bills face more penalties on July 1

 
Last updated 6/2/2021



SAN DIEGO – The San Diego County Treasurer-Tax Collector Dan McAllister began sending 42,037 reminder notices May 27 to property owners who did not pay all their 2020-2021 property taxes.

“On July 1, any unpaid bill will go into default, incurring another 1.5% penalty each month,” said McAllister. “That penalty amounts to 18% per year. I want to save people this hefty fine and encourage them to pay their bills as soon as possible.”

Property owners can pay their bills immediately online at sdttc.com, where free e-check is the fastest and easiest way to pay. Begin an online payment...



