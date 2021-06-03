Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

CALENDAR

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 6/2/2021 at 10:10am



June 9 – 12-2 p.m. – We Luv San Diego offers a free Food + Diaper Distribution Tuesday, at 121 N. Pico Ave. Hosted by Hope Clinic for Women and LifePointe Church with no restrictions. Done drive-up style, they will offer non-perishable foods and diapers size 0-6. For more information, call 760-728-4105 or email [email protected]

June 19 – 9 a.m. – Hope Clinic for Women hosts Hope Walks at The Vineyard 1924 at 1924 E. Mission Road. For more information, visit www.hopefallbrook.com or call 760-728-4105.

June 27 – 12-4 p.m. – The Fallbrook Gem and Mineral Society wi...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2021 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2021