June 9 – 12-2 p.m. – We Luv San Diego offers a free Food + Diaper Distribution Tuesday, at 121 N. Pico Ave. Hosted by Hope Clinic for Women and LifePointe Church with no restrictions. Done drive-up style, they will offer non-perishable foods and diapers size 0-6. For more information, call 760-728-4105 or email [email protected]

June 19 – 9 a.m. – Hope Clinic for Women hosts Hope Walks at The Vineyard 1924 at 1924 E. Mission Road. For more information, visit www.hopefallbrook.com or call 760-728-4105.

June 27 – 12-4 p.m. – The Fallbrook Gem and Mineral Society wi...