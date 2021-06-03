FPUD now accepting applications for summer internship

FALLBROOK – Students at Fallbrook High, Oasis High or Ivy High schools can now apply online for a paid summer internship at Fallbrook Public Utility District. This year, FPUD is looking for students interested in a career in social media and customer service.

The internship is available to any student enrolled in one of those schools as a junior or senior for the upcoming 2021-2022 school year.

Candidates must be 16 years or older on the first day of the internship, July 12. Pay will be $14 per hour, and the intern will work three hours per week, for six weeks.

The internship is designed for students looking to help with social media outreach, create posts and videos, assist with outreach and developing ideas, and learn more about the water industry. It will provide a hands-on learning experience to help build skills and knowledge to help guide students to potential career paths.

The final week will be spent creating a PowerPoint presentation to present to the board of directors at the Aug. 23 board meeting, indicating what was learned during the experience.

The goal of the internship is to increase local interest and potentially draw local talent to the district. It is designed to help identify career opportunities in the water industry and will provide a hands-on learning experience to help build skills and knowledge that could lead to potential career paths.

“At FPUD and throughout the water industry, there are a significant number of people set to retire within the next few years,” said Jack Bebee, general manager. “There will be job openings and positions to fill, requiring motivated people with specialized skills. We’re hoping to attract students interested in a long-term career in the water industry.”

Here are additional qualifications students must have:

• Have a “C” average or better during the prior school year

• Be able to work one 3-hour day per week

• Must participate in all 6 weeks of the internship

• Be available June 21 for in-person interview

Interested students should complete an online application at http://www.fpud.com under the “careers” section. All applications must be submitted by June 14 at 4 p.m.

Submitted by the Fallbrook Public Utility District.