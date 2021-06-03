Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By Rick Monroe
Special to Village News 

Programs for Wellness Center reviewed by hospital board

 
Last updated 6/2/2021 at 4:39pm

Village News/Shane Gibson photo

A Chair Yoga class, taught by Sandra Buckingham, is held at the Fallbrook Wellness Center Wednesday and Friday mornings.

Plans for the best use of the Fallbrook Wellness Center were discussed May 26 by directors of the Fallbrook Regional Health District in a Zoom special meeting without the board prioritizing program priorities. The district bought the property at 1636 E. Mission Road in 2017. Since then, the board has wrestled with deciding the best ways to utilize the building for health and wellness programs.

The district is a public agency with a mission of "Promoting health for the residents of Fallbrook, De Luz, Rainbow, and Bonsall." FRHD provides funding to numerous community health contract holders...



