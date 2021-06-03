Programs for Wellness Center reviewed by hospital board

Plans for the best use of the Fallbrook Wellness Center were discussed May 26 by directors of the Fallbrook Regional Health District in a Zoom special meeting without the board prioritizing program priorities. The district bought the property at 1636 E. Mission Road in 2017. Since then, the board has wrestled with deciding the best ways to utilize the building for health and wellness programs.

The district is a public agency with a mission of "Promoting health for the residents of Fallbrook, De Luz, Rainbow, and Bonsall." FRHD provides funding to numerous community health contract holders...