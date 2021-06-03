Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By Paul J. Weber and Acacia Coronado
The Associated Press 

Dems walk, stop Texas GOP's voting bill

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 6/2/2021 at 5:14pm



AUSTIN, Texas (AP) – Texas Democrats pulled off a dramatic, last-ditch walkout in the statehouse of Representatives Sunday, May 30, to block passage of a voting bill, leaving Republicans with no choice but to abandon a midnight deadline and declare the legislative session essentially over.

The revolt is one of Democrats' biggest protests to date against Republican Party efforts nationwide to impose stricter election laws, and they used the spotlight to urge President Joe Biden to act on voting rights.

The bill would have banned drive-thru voting locations and temporary polling places and...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2021 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2021

Rendered 06/04/2021 02:17