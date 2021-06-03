Dems walk, stop Texas GOP's voting bill

By Paul J. Weber and Acacia Coronado The Associated Press

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) – Texas Democrats pulled off a dramatic, last-ditch walkout in the statehouse of Representatives Sunday, May 30, to block passage of a voting bill, leaving Republicans with no choice but to abandon a midnight deadline and declare the legislative session essentially over.

The revolt is one of Democrats' biggest protests to date against Republican Party efforts nationwide to impose stricter election laws, and they used the spotlight to urge President Joe Biden to act on voting rights.

The bill would have banned drive-thru voting locations and temporary polling places and...