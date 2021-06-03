Senate approves 'Brandon's Law' to ban deceptive marketing in rehab industry

SACRAMENTO – The California State Senate unanimously approved “Brandon’s Law” (Senate Bill 434) by Senator Patricia Bates (R-Laguna Niguel) to prohibit an operator of rehabilitation treatment facilities from providing any form of false advertising or marketing services. SB 434 will head next to the Assembly for its consideration.

“I’m pleased that my Senate colleagues approved my bill to help stop the exploitation of vulnerable people seeking addiction treatment,” said Senator Bates, a former social worker whose beat encompassed communities ravaged by drug addiction. “Whil...