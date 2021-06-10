5 fun ways to get fit

Taking a workout outdoors is one way to increase the enjoyment factor.

FALLBROOK – Exercise benefits both the mind and body. Study after study indicates how physical activity can reduce the propensity for illness, boost mood, lower stress levels, and much more. Still, certain people find it difficult to muster the motivation to get up and move.

In 2013, researchers at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention analyzed data from more than 450,000 American adults ages 18 and older who were randomly polled across the 50 states. Participants were asked about aerobic physical activity outside of their jobs.

The findings were eye-opening. Estimates indicated...