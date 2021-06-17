Fallbrook AAUW hosts 2021 scholarship award ceremony

Gathering together for the AAUW scholarship award ceremony are, from left, new president and chair of the scholarship committee Margaret Mosavi, Liliana Mendoza, Alma Aguilar, Erica Rodas, Carla Mendoza, Yadira Duran, scholarship committee member Carlene Friesen, Vanessa Hernandez, Laura Guzman, Barbara Cardozo, mentorship director and member of the scholarship committee Karen Langer Baker.

FALLBROOK – The 2021 Fallbrook AAUW scholarship award ceremony was held Saturday afternoon, June 5, at the Hilltop Center, with 60 people in attendance.

Eight graduating seniors, all members of the AVID program at Fallbrook Union High School, received generous scholarship awards. They were Liliana Mendoza, Alma Aguilar, Erica Rodas, Carla Mendoza, Yadira Duran, Vanessa Hernandez, Laura Guzman, and Barbara Cardozo. Seven of the recipients were also members of Fallbrook AAUW's mentorship program.

Guests were treated to all kinds of delicious snacks and beverages, which they enjoyed while sitting under the canopy on the patio. The tables inside were decorated with vases of roses from Nancy Heins-Glaser's garden.

Committee members who contributed to the seamless event included: Young Milton (outgoing president), Margaret Mosavi (incoming president), Susan Duling and Carolyn Thom (co-chairs of the planning committee), Karen Langer Baker (director of the mentoring program), Elizabeth Leader, Kathy Bierbrauer, Maria Viernes, Pamela Nevills, Heins-Glaser, and Jeanie Curtright.

Helpers that day included members Maura Marti and B.J. Lane plus Junior Mentees Aislinn Morales, Ashley Guerra, Itsarely Palma, Giselle Figueroa, and Paulina Gonzalez and senior Mayrim Cruz.

Each honoree received an engraved certificate, a bouquet of flowers, a decorative balloon, and a beautiful charm bracelet with inspirational words engraved on the charms. They were also given complimentary memberships in Fallbrook AAUW.

Several of the scholarship donors attended and had the opportunity to meet their scholarship awardees.

Submitted by Fallbrook AAUW.