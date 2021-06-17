Pala Casino Spa Resort offers an unbeatable entertainment lineup

PALA – Pala Casino Spa Resort’s entertainment lineup now features premium televised sports entertainment, including pay-per-view UFC and Boxing, Bundesliga, Serie A, EFL, FA Cup, and Dutch Eredivisie soccer, NASCAR races, Kentucky Derby and more.

New high-definition LCD screens are viewable from every seat at Luis Rey’s Sports Bar. The 18’ HD Jumbotron and state-of-the-art lights and sound offer guests an unparalleled viewing experience.

Upcoming PPV events

Tribute to the Kings Boxing Event, Saturday, June 19 – 6 p.m.

UFC legend Anderson "The Spider" Silva steps into the Main Event against Chaves Jr. Boxing Icons Chavez Sr. and Hector Camacho Jr. square off in the Co-Main Event

Upcoming concerts

Pala Casino’s Summer Concert Series, which started this month, features national headliners and world-class tribute acts to deliver something for everyone. Pala Casino utilizes three electrifying venues for indoor and outdoor performances. New events will continue to be announced throughout the season.

Upcoming schedule of shows

Wild Child (Doors Tribute), Friday, June 18, 8 p.m., Starlight Theater

Command Voice, Saturday, June 19, 8 p.m., Starlight Theater

The Delfonics, Saturday, June 19, 8 p.m., Events Center

Wayward Sons (70’s & 80’s Hits), Friday, June 25, 8 p.m., Events Center

Rick James’ Original Stone City Band, Saturday, June 26, 8 p.m., Starlight Theater

Los Freddy's by Arturo Cisneros, Sunday, June 27, 6 p.m., Starlight Theater

Pink Floyd tribute by Which One’s Pink?, Friday, July 2, 8 p.m., Starlight Theater

The Boogie Knights, Saturday, July 3, 8 p.m., Events Center

Little River Band, Saturday, July 3, 8 p.m., Starlight Theater

The Righteous Brothers, Sunday, July 4, 6 p.m., Starlight Theater

Tickets are on sale now, with no service charge, at the Pala Box Office, www.palacasino.com and 1-877-WIN-PALA (1-877-946-7252). Tickets are also available at www.etix.com and 1-800-514-3849.

All events and promotions are subject to cancellation without notice. Learn more about the upcoming events at Pala Casino Spa Resort by visiting: https://www.palacasino.com/entertainment/all-entertainment /.

Playing it safe

The health and safety of the valued guests and team members is paramount to Pala Casino Spa Resort. Pala Casino is committed to following the guidelines and recommendations issued by the Centers for Disease Control for businesses. Safety measures include:

All seating is sanitized prior to each show

Seating is pre-placed to ensure safe social distancing

Air sanitizing filters and ionizers are used to eliminate dust, allergens and viruses including COVID-19 from the air

Face masks are mandatory at all entrances for all guests and team members

Hand sanitizer stations are located throughout the concert venue and the casino floor

For a full list of the property updates and safety protocols at Pala Casino, please visit: https://www.palacasino.com /.

Submitted by Pala Casino Spa and Resort.