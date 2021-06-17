Pala Casino Spa Resort offers an unbeatable entertainment lineup
PALA – Pala Casino Spa Resort’s entertainment lineup now features premium televised sports entertainment, including pay-per-view UFC and Boxing, Bundesliga, Serie A, EFL, FA Cup, and Dutch Eredivisie soccer, NASCAR races, Kentucky Derby and more.
New high-definition LCD screens are viewable from every seat at Luis Rey’s Sports Bar. The 18’ HD Jumbotron and state-of-the-art lights and sound offer guests an unparalleled viewing experience.
Upcoming PPV events
Tribute to the Kings Boxing Event, Saturday, June 19 – 6 p.m.
UFC legend Anderson "The Spider" Silva steps into the Main Event against Chaves Jr. Boxing Icons Chavez Sr. and Hector Camacho Jr. square off in the Co-Main Event
Upcoming concerts
Pala Casino’s Summer Concert Series, which started this month, features national headliners and world-class tribute acts to deliver something for everyone. Pala Casino utilizes three electrifying venues for indoor and outdoor performances. New events will continue to be announced throughout the season.
Upcoming schedule of shows
Wild Child (Doors Tribute), Friday, June 18, 8 p.m., Starlight Theater
Command Voice, Saturday, June 19, 8 p.m., Starlight Theater
The Delfonics, Saturday, June 19, 8 p.m., Events Center
Wayward Sons (70’s & 80’s Hits), Friday, June 25, 8 p.m., Events Center
Rick James’ Original Stone City Band, Saturday, June 26, 8 p.m., Starlight Theater
Los Freddy's by Arturo Cisneros, Sunday, June 27, 6 p.m., Starlight Theater
Pink Floyd tribute by Which One’s Pink?, Friday, July 2, 8 p.m., Starlight Theater
The Boogie Knights, Saturday, July 3, 8 p.m., Events Center
Little River Band, Saturday, July 3, 8 p.m., Starlight Theater
The Righteous Brothers, Sunday, July 4, 6 p.m., Starlight Theater
Tickets are on sale now, with no service charge, at the Pala Box Office, www.palacasino.com and 1-877-WIN-PALA (1-877-946-7252). Tickets are also available at www.etix.com and 1-800-514-3849.
All events and promotions are subject to cancellation without notice. Learn more about the upcoming events at Pala Casino Spa Resort by visiting: https://www.palacasino.com/entertainment/all-entertainment/.
Playing it safe
The health and safety of the valued guests and team members is paramount to Pala Casino Spa Resort. Pala Casino is committed to following the guidelines and recommendations issued by the Centers for Disease Control for businesses. Safety measures include:
All seating is sanitized prior to each show
Seating is pre-placed to ensure safe social distancing
Air sanitizing filters and ionizers are used to eliminate dust, allergens and viruses including COVID-19 from the air
Face masks are mandatory at all entrances for all guests and team members
Hand sanitizer stations are located throughout the concert venue and the casino floor
For a full list of the property updates and safety protocols at Pala Casino, please visit: https://www.palacasino.com/.
