White earns BHS Valedictorian, Roback takes Salutatorian

Jay White earned the honor as the Class of 2021 Bonsall High School Valedictorian while Jeffrey Roback took salutatorian honors.

White compiled a grade point average of 4.4545 during his first seven semesters at Bonsall High School. Roback had a grade point average of 4.4054 not including his final semester.

White is planning to continue his academic career at the University of California, San Diego and will at least initially pursue a philosophy major. "He has done everything to be able to keep his grades at the highest caliber, always challenged himself," said Bonsall High School Princi...