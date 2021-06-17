Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By Joe Naiman
Village News Reporter 

White earns BHS Valedictorian, Roback takes Salutatorian

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 6/17/2021 at 12:56pm

Jay White

Village News/Shane Gibson photo

Bonsall High School class of 2021 Valedictorian Jay White speaks during the high school's graduation ceremony, June 11.

Jay White earned the honor as the Class of 2021 Bonsall High School Valedictorian while Jeffrey Roback took salutatorian honors.

White compiled a grade point average of 4.4545 during his first seven semesters at Bonsall High School. Roback had a grade point average of 4.4054 not including his final semester.

White is planning to continue his academic career at the University of California, San Diego and will at least initially pursue a philosophy major. "He has done everything to be able to keep his grades at the highest caliber, always challenged himself," said Bonsall High School Princi...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2021 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2021

Rendered 06/18/2021 04:50