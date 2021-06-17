Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By Yvette Urrea Moe
County of San Diego Communications Office 

Stay cool during a heatwave

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 6/16/2021 at 4:24pm



High temperatures over the next week in San Diego, particularly the deserts, are cause for extra precaution. Residents are advised to stay cool, avoid activities that may cause overheating, and pay extra attention to older adults, people with chronic medical conditions, young children and pets because they are more susceptible to heat illness.

The National Weather Service issued an excessive heat warning for county deserts starting Monday, June 14 and continuing through Friday, June 18. Temperatures are predicted to range from 112 to 120 degrees in those areas including the community of Bor...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2021 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2021