Stay cool during a heatwave

High temperatures over the next week in San Diego, particularly the deserts, are cause for extra precaution. Residents are advised to stay cool, avoid activities that may cause overheating, and pay extra attention to older adults, people with chronic medical conditions, young children and pets because they are more susceptible to heat illness.

The National Weather Service issued an excessive heat warning for county deserts starting Monday, June 14 and continuing through Friday, June 18. Temperatures are predicted to range from 112 to 120 degrees in those areas including the community of Bor...