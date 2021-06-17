Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By Supervisor Jim Desmond
5th District 

COVID-19 relief

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 6/16/2021 at 3:55pm



Last week, the Board of Supervisors voted to allocate over $600 million from the

American Rescue Plan Act. These dollars, which have been distributed by the

federal government, are intended for COVID-19 relief. The way I approached this: these are taxpayer dollars and I believe it should be given back to the people who were most impacted by the pandemic.

As we all know, the past 15 months have been incredibly difficult, but my hope is these dollars will help San Diegans as we recover from the pandemic! While there were many different items, I wanted to highlight a few.

The restaurant and s...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2021 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2021

Rendered 06/18/2021 05:56