Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma


City News Service 

Countywide home prices up 3%, sales slip

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 6/23/2021 at 2:39pm



SAN DIEGO – The median price of a single-family home in San Diego County rose 3% last month, but sales of existing homes dropped slightly, the California Association of Realtors reported June 16.

The median home price countywide in May was $851,000, compared to

$825,120 in April, according to CAR.

On a year-over-year level, the price was 30% higher; in May 2020, the median price of an existing single-family property was $655,000, data showed. Statewide, the median price last month was $818,260, compared to $814,010 in April – up .5%. In May 2020, the median price was $588,070, reflect...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2021 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2021

Rendered 06/24/2021 16:21