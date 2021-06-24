Countywide home prices up 3%, sales slip

SAN DIEGO – The median price of a single-family home in San Diego County rose 3% last month, but sales of existing homes dropped slightly, the California Association of Realtors reported June 16.

The median home price countywide in May was $851,000, compared to

$825,120 in April, according to CAR.

On a year-over-year level, the price was 30% higher; in May 2020, the median price of an existing single-family property was $655,000, data showed. Statewide, the median price last month was $818,260, compared to $814,010 in April – up .5%. In May 2020, the median price was $588,070, reflect...