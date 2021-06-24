Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

By Rick Monroe
Special to the Village News 

Grandparents raising grandkids are 'heroes' says director of support program

 
Last updated 6/24/2021 at 11:05am

family

Village News/Courtesy photo

Grandparents Aquilino Orozco, left, with his wife Angelica, right, with their two grandchildren meet with Graciela Moreno, center, of Palomar Family Counseling.

What do you do when for one reason or another, your adult child can't function as a parent? More and more, that's why you see grandparents taking responsibility for their young grandchildren.

It's not an easy task. Ask Fallbrook residents Aquilino and Angelica Orozco. He is retired but is the person who cares for his grandchildren – a girl 9 and a boy 5 – during the daytime. He feeds them, takes them to school or other activities, and watches over them while his wife cleans houses in the mornings before working as a school custodian in Menifee, five afternoons a week, six hours a day....



