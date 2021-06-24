'Planet Lockdown' documentary sparks pandemic debate

A free documentary film and interview series questions the mainstream narrative with startling results

WASHINGTON – The makers of a documentary film called "Planet Lockdown" have been releasing a series of interviews with high level voices questioning the official narrative of the COVID-19 pandemic.

From doctors to epidemiologists, to biologists, statesmen, children and protestors, the subjects of the interview run the gamut of suppressed voices throughout this saga. Many know something is truly not right about the event of this past year but have a hard time placing it. This film and int...