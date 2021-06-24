SDG&E offers tips to stay cool and save on energy during heat wave
Last updated 6/24/2021 at 11:10am
SAN DIEGO – As an extended heat wave entered the region and blanketed the Southwest, San Diego Gas & Electric offered tips to help local residents keep their homes cool while also saving on their energy bill.
Tips to stay cool
Take the heat out of the kitchen by cooking outside.
Opt for recipes that don’t require the oven or stove which can raise the temperature by 10 degrees.
Use a ceiling or portable fan instead of an air conditioner when possible.
Run the AC early in the morning to pre-cool your home.
Close blinds, shades or drapes to block out the sun’s heat.
Tips to save on e...
For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.
Reader Comments(0)