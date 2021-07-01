FWC honors veterans, and those who serve including service dogs

Leisa Tilley Grajek, the founder and president of K9 Guardians, and her service dog Gertie will educate attendees on the importance of the organization.

FALLBROOK – Fallbrook Women's Connection invites veterans, men, women and teens to attend a Patriot Brunch in the ballroom of the Beverly Mansion at Grand Tradition Estates and Gardens, Friday, July 16, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Leisa Tilley Grajek, founder & president of K9 Guardians, and her service dog

Gertie will educate everyone on this nonprofit organization and tell how people can help. K9 Guardian's mission is to raise and train German shepherds as service dogs for veterans of foreign and domestic wars that suffer from PTSD, MST, Traumatic Brian injury and other service related disabilities.

The guest speaker will be John Reed, a retired Santa Ana police officer and former Marine, along with his service dog Short Stuff McGruff chronicles "The Stages of Life." Sandra Kopitzke will sing the National Anthem and "God Bless America."

The cost per ticket is $25, cash or check, which includes brunch prepared by The Grand Tradition, 220 Grand Tradition Way, located at the corner of South Mission Road and Grand Tradition Way near Econo Lodge. Free Child care will be provided for younger children with reservations. Reservations are encouraged.

To make a reservation, call Ginny at 760-723-3633 or email [email protected]. Sponsored by Stonecroft.

Submitted by the Fallbrook Women's Connection.