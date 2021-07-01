Homicides have skyrocketed in six Democratic cities

Black people are disproportionately the victims, data shows

In this Oct. 23, 2019, file photo, then Baltimore Council President Brandon Scott speaks during a viewing service for the late U.S. Rep. Elijah Cummings at Morgan State University in Baltimore. After multiple shootings in a popular area of Baltimore earlier this month, 37 businesses threatened to stop paying taxes unless Scott, now serving as mayor of the city, addressed surging crime, according to Fox affiliate WBFF-TV.

The number of homicides in six major cities across the country has increased compared to last year, disproportionately affecting Black people, according to crime data.

"We are seeing an uptick in violent crime across the country, specifically gun violence," Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava told The New York Times earlier this month.

In Chicago, Black people have been the victims of roughly 81% of the 317 murders in the first six months of 2021, data shows. They were the victims of about 70% of the 295 murders committed in the first six months of 2020.

"I am proud to lead a Ci...