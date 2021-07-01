Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

A breath of fresh air

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 6/30/2021 at 11:57am



What a blessing to hear our USA cheerleader, President Trump, this evening. He speaks extemporaneously, from the heart with vigor and power. It invigorates our hope and our spirit. What a beautiful, enthusiastic difference from the last six months.

We, who are conservatives, needed this "shot in the arm." I, one of many, have missed our "get the job done" President. The difference between "do nothing" Biden and President Trump is mammoth. There is more to come. Praise the Lord!

Orolie Gubser

...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2021 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2021

Rendered 07/01/2021 16:33