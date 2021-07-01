A breath of fresh air

What a blessing to hear our USA cheerleader, President Trump, this evening. He speaks extemporaneously, from the heart with vigor and power. It invigorates our hope and our spirit. What a beautiful, enthusiastic difference from the last six months.

We, who are conservatives, needed this "shot in the arm." I, one of many, have missed our "get the job done" President. The difference between "do nothing" Biden and President Trump is mammoth. There is more to come. Praise the Lord!

Orolie Gubser

