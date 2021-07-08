5 easy ways to improve your bathroom

Adding a standalone tub is one way to upgrade a bathroom.

Remodeling your bathroom can be a great investment. It immediately makes your home more usable and enjoyable, and in the long term, an upgrade could increase your home's value by thousands of dollars.

And a remodel doesn't have to be a time-consuming or costly event. There are quite a few small, low-cost projects that can offer a big impact.

Thinking about updating a bathroom? Here are a few projects you might want to consider.

Improve the lighting

Sometimes changing out a fixture or installing a different type of lighting can make all the difference. You can even upgrade to smart bulbs fo...