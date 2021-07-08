One dead, one critically injured in solo rollover, E Alvarado closed for 2 hours

One person was dead on scene and another one critically injured in an early morning solo-vehicle rollover near Palmas Norte on E. Alvarado. The accident was called in at 4:51 am. The deceased person was extricated and the other person sef-extricated.

North County Fire arrived at 5 am. The person who self-extricated in critical condition was transported to Palomar Medical Center, according to North County Fire Protection District (NCFPD) PIO John Choi.

East Alvarado is closed from Old HIll Road to Palmas Norte for two hours until about 8:30 am., according to PIO John Choi.

The circumstances leading up to the crash were under investigation. The identity of the victims are unknown, however we have been told that they are middle-aged, likely in their 50s.