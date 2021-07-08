Legislative update

My “Porch Pirates” measure, SB358, has been approved by the Assembly Public Safety Committee. The increase in Californians ordering more food, medicine‚ and other products for home delivery has unfortunately been accompanied with a rise in thefts of those items. So-called ‘Porch Pirates’ often follow delivery trucks throughout a neighborhood and commit multiple thefts in the same day. Allowing judges to impose up to a year, rather than just six months, in jail should be an effective deterrent.

SB 549 - Makes social workers essential

Assembly Human Services Committee approved SB 549 that will make sure that when social workers are declared “essential workers” during any state of emergency‚ that they are also prioritized to receive personal protective equipment‚ just as all other essential workers are to receive PPE during pandemics and help protect kids from child labor traffickers.

SB 584 – Prevents labor trafficking for foster kids

Foster kids are particularly vulnerable to being targeted by criminals for child labor trafficking. This measure will require that the family training already provided to foster parents also includes critical information to protect children who have been victims of child labor trafficking or are more likely to become targets of child labor trafficking. Being a foster kid is challenging enough and we need to help prevent the threat of them being forced into child labor trafficking.

For more information on these bills and other bills I am authoring this session, visit https://jones.cssrc.us/legislation.