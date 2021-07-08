Re: 'Woke foundations use dollars….' [Village News, 6/24/21]

For brevity, I will refer to the subject letter’s author as “you” and will not comment on its Trumpisms.

You say: "Black Lives Matter thugs” have extorted billions of dollars from hapless businesses. Briefly, that’s ludicrous. You may want to believe otherwise, but the social justice reform movement is widely popular today, not only here but in other developed countries as well.

You can get an idea of its broad scope here: “Companies Taking A Public Stand In The Wake Of George Floyd’s Death” (Forbes (6/04/2020). Their donations are voluntary, designed to engender good will and thereby enhance company profit. So who are you to say how they should spend their public relations money?

You say “I have never met one business owner who's only objective was profit....except maybe the Mexican cartels you let in across our borders illegally.” How many owners have you actually met? The owners of mega-corporations in the U.S. are not the managers. And it’s painfully obvious that profit is not only their managers’ first priority, it is their only priority. As for the Mexican cartel effort in the U.S., don’t blame me. Blame our failed “War on Drugs,” which I’m working to end.

You say: “...Mr. Graber is right on...”, yet you say nothing to rebut my argument showing that he is badly in error.

You say you’re very concerned to keep the health insurance you have. Did you know you might lose that coverage at any time? Many insurance companies operate with a small profit margin: a few large claims and they jack up their premiums. If that’s not enough, they pull up stakes and go somewhere else or call it quits. Wouldn’t it be nice not to have that uncertainty?

You say: “Ninety-nine percent of the businesses today take care of their employees...” I can find no published support, or logical support, for that allegation. I did find this article on massive lay-offs and furloughs that rebut your allegation: See “The coronavirus outbreak has triggered unprecedented mass layoffs….” (Insider, 10/08/2020).

And why should I leave my homeland just because I see an imperfection? Every other industrialized country, except for America, has health care for all. I love my country, warts and all, and I’ll continue to do what I’ve done most of my adult life – helping to make America a more perfect Union. This is my inspiration: “the greatest happiness for the greatest number...” (Jeremy Bentham,1907)

John H. Terrell