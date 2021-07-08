Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By Joe Naiman
Village News Reporter 

Rahman named Sierra League player of the year

Watkins also on first team, Valera on second team

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 7/9/2021 at 12:56am



The Sierra League basketball coaches chose Bonsall High School senior Billy Rahman as the league's player of the year.

Rahman was also part of the all-league first team, as was Bonsall junior Emil Watkins. Bonsall junior Nate Valera was part of the all-league second team.

"All three of them deserved it, especially Billy," said Bonsall coach Chuck Colletti.

The Sierra League coaches did not have honorable mention selections. Five players were on the first team and five were on the second team. "We got three out of the 10," Colletti said.

All five coaches supported Rahman's selection as p...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2021 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2021

Rendered 07/09/2021 06:00