Rahman named Sierra League player of the year

Watkins also on first team, Valera on second team

The Sierra League basketball coaches chose Bonsall High School senior Billy Rahman as the league's player of the year.

Rahman was also part of the all-league first team, as was Bonsall junior Emil Watkins. Bonsall junior Nate Valera was part of the all-league second team.

"All three of them deserved it, especially Billy," said Bonsall coach Chuck Colletti.

The Sierra League coaches did not have honorable mention selections. Five players were on the first team and five were on the second team. "We got three out of the 10," Colletti said.

All five coaches supported Rahman's selection as p...