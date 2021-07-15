Brown makes dean's list at RIT

ROCHESTER, NY – Amanda Brown of Fallbrook was named to the dean's list at Rochester Institute of Technology for the 2021 spring semester. Brown is in the liberal arts exploration program.

Submitted by Rochester Institute of Technology.

