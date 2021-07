On July 17, Live Oak Park celebrated turning 101 years old. During the celebration, longtime Fallbrook resident and Save Our Forest founder Jackie Heyneman was announced as San Diego County's Parks and Recreation Volunteer of the Year. Village News/Christal Gaines-Emory photo

Young Fallbrook resident Evelyn Ramos helps plant the 101st tree in Live Oak Park. Village News/Christal Gaines-Emory photo