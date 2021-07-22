Man Fatally Injured In Crash With Vehicle Driven By Hit-And-Run Motorist
The white Lexus sedan fled toward Fallbrook
VISTA (CNS) - A man in Vista was fatally injured in a crash with a vehicle driven by a hit-and-run motorist, authorities said today. The white Lexus sedan fled northbound on East Vista Way toward Fallbrook.
A white Lexus sedan, possibly an IS300, was going southbound on East Vista Way and struck a man crossing westbound on East Vista Way, said Sgt.
Hernan Gonzalez of the San Diego County Sheriff's Department.
Deputies and the Vista Fire Department were dispatched about 11:30 p.m. Saturday to the crash scene at the intersection of East Vista Way and
Arcadia Avenue and came upon a man lying in the roadway, Gonzalez said.
Paramedics rushed the man to Palomar Medical Center Escondido, where he was pronounced dead at 12:05 a.m. Saturday, he said.
