Re: 'Large crowd learns about detachment plans' [Village News, 7/15/21]

I was pleased to read the front page article in the July 15 edition of the Village News regarding the large turnout to the town hall meeting held July 7 to discuss the proposed detachment plans for the Rainbow Municipal Water District to change water suppliers and save ratepayers an estimated $7 - $10 a year. The process is slow moving, but it is moving.

I was dismayed to receive a Notice of Public Hearing from the Rainbow Water District the same day proposing massive rate increases effective Sept 1, 2021 and every July 1 through 2026. There is a public hearing on Aug. 24 and, if there is not a majority protest, the Board may adopt the new rates for the five year period.

It would seem only logical (and financially responsible) to await the outcome of the proposed detachment and then and only then, budget according to the new projected rates for water purchase.

As an alternative, if there are current needs that must be addressed, those needs

should be addressed on a one time rate adjustment without a committed increase schedule for five years.

I hope you will all take this issue seriously and file your opinion with the Rainbow Municipal Water District prior to the Aug. 24 meeting or plan to attend the meeting at RMWD headquarters at 3707 Old Hwy 395 at 1 p.m.

Steve Brown