By Village Staff 

SR 76 open after 12-inch water main drenches vehicles

 
Last updated 8/3/2021 at 10:50pm

Village News/Tony Campbell photo

San Diego County Sheriff's Department K-9 Officer Phil gives his search and rescue cadaver dog a drink of water from his Camelback after investigating a property in Fallbrook Tuesday, Aug. 3. Village News/Tony Campbell photo

SR 76 is open in both directions and water has been mitigated, according to NCFPD PIO John Choi. A 10-inch water line was broken and spraying water on SR 76 at I-15 northbound. Rainbow Water responded.

People were being asked to avoid the area if possible. NCFPD PIO John Choi said the water was spraying all the vehicles on the eastbound side of 76 near the fruit stand and while cars could pass through the spray, they were asking drivers to avoid the area if possible.

It still is unknown what caused the geyser. More information will be reported as it becomes available.

