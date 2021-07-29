Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Volunteers make senior's home fire safe

 
Last updated 7/29/2021 at 4:25pm

Village News/Courtesy photo

A group of local residents and Marines pose for a photo at the home of a senior where they cleaned up the yard to make it fire safe, July 17.

FALLBROOK – Saturday morning, July 17, eight Marines joined Fire Safe Council volunteers Ken Derry, Allie Nusbaum, Judi Nurse, and Dorothy Roth to help a senior in the community who needed defensible space clearing around her home. The homeowner was flagged by the fire department as in need of assistance.

The Fire Safe Council recently received a grant from the San Diego Regional Fire Foundation to help create defensible space in the community. The grant helped with expenses related to cleanups and an upcoming educational workshop in the fall. NCFPD Lars Beeghley was on hand for safety t...



